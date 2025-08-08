LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 436,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,219 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF were worth $12,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 37,872 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2,482.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 442,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA FLGB opened at $31.12 on Friday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $801.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.