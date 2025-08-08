LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report) by 548.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,871 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUCK. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,115.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Transce3nd LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $272,000.

Get Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BUCK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Stable Income ETF (BUCK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. BUCK was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Treasury Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.