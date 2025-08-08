LPL Financial LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:KNGZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,018 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period.

Shares of KNGZ opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a market cap of $50.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $35.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2429 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The First Trust S&P 500 Diversified Dividend Aristocrats ETF (KNGZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a sector-neutral US large-cap index selected and weighted based on dividend history and yield. KNGZ was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is issued by First Trust.

