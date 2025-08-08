LPL Financial LLC Has $12.70 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $12,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MLI opened at $88.21 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.24 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.80.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.