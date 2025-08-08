LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $11,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYM. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,918.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IYM stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $115.07 and a 12 month high of $153.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.33. The stock has a market cap of $556.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

