LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 116.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,231 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,004,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,028,000 after acquiring an additional 394,652 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,124,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.74. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

