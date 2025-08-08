LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,749 shares of company stock worth $2,702,468. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $122.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $155.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.15.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.