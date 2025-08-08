LPL Financial LLC Purchases 53,754 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $905.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.37.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

