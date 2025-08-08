LPL Financial LLC Purchases 5,428 Shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,349,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,044,000 after buying an additional 490,788 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,322,000 after purchasing an additional 441,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,940,000 after purchasing an additional 400,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 398,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 490,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,743,000 after acquiring an additional 282,963 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Old Republic International

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $250,125.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,772.60. This trade represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Articles

