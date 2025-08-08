LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $11,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth $315,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.8%

PNOV stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $40.10. The stock has a market cap of $676.47 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.