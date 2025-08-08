LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 27.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 346.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.4% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTI. Wall Street Zen raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Rousset Sophie Zurquiyah sold 9,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $348,222.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 62,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,743.36. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

