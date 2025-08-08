LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXJ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 91,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IXJ opened at $82.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average of $87.85. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.