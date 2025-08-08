LPL Financial LLC Sells 23,580 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,127 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 23,580 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $12,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 1,919.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,795 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 291,281 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $19,505,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

Barrick Mining stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $23.41. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

