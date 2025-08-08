LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $11,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 130,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000.

Shares of GVIP opened at $138.93 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $100.33 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a market cap of $354.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.26.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

