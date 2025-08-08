LPL Financial LLC Sells 6,185 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,703 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $167.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.35.

Shares of EA stock opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,508.43. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,638.12. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,729 shares of company stock worth $4,677,124. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

