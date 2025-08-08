LPL Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,128 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51,760.0% during the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.5%
SOXQ opened at $44.37 on Friday. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.54.
Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile
The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
