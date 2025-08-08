Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Luckin Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LKNCY opened at $38.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. Luckin Coffee has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of -0.24.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.57. Luckin Coffee had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.