MA Private Wealth Acquires Shares of 1,663 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after buying an additional 30,104,520 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $223.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.03. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,643,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.43, for a total value of $609,059,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 883,779,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,649,402,587.43. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,114,850. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,102,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,937,048. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

