Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 17,376 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $468.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.37 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

