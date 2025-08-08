Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 2,468 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10,002.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 458,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 453,519 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth $1,332,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Cactus by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Cactus during the 1st quarter worth about $2,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cactus from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday.

Cactus Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of WHD stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

