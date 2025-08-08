Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 3,360 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Value Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter worth $39,872,000. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in IAC by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 2,410,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after acquiring an additional 920,875 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in IAC by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,751,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,719,000 after acquiring an additional 483,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in IAC by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 764,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 357,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 1,666.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,768,000 after acquiring an additional 235,476 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. IAC had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $586.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.71) EPS. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $47.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on IAC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered their price target on IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

