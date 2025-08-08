Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 8,023 Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 949,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,514,000 after buying an additional 85,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 47,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $7,739,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Down 0.6%

ZION opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.66. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 31.44%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

