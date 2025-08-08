Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,166 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Unified Investment Management lifted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 207.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Price Performance

AKBA opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $790.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Malabre sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 266,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,325.14. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $151,622.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 503,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,160.62. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,648 shares of company stock worth $258,841. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

