Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,656,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $99.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.16. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.94, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.05 and a one year high of $121.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $465.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $125.00 price objective on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

