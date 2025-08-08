Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Energy Fuels worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Energy Fuels by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 74,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 114.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 517,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,808.05. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UUUU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of UUUU opened at $9.60 on Friday. Energy Fuels Inc has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49.

Energy Fuels Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.