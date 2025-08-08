Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,018 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 161.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $265.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.90. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $211.43 and a one year high of $387.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.