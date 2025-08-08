Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,295 Shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 129.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Avient by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Avient by 85.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avient alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Avient Price Performance

AVNT stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. Avient Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.38%.

About Avient

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.