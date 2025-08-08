Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,545 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

POWI opened at $43.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $69.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

