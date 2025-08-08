Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 7,835 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BANC. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banc of California by 41.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California Price Performance

NYSE:BANC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $272.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.43 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,902 shares in the company, valued at $419,649.16. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,000 shares of company stock worth $1,208,000. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Banc of California from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

