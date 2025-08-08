Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 8,060 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 73.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CZR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 23,178 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.46). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

