Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 26.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Granite Construction stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.83 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Granite Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

