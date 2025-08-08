Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,628,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 754,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 156,514 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 814,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 675,259 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,706,000 after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 108,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE ARR opened at $15.85 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.04.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 15.89% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,720.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

