Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $399,000 Stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,147 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNE. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the first quarter worth $338,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 20.6% during the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 47,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Genie Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Trading Down 18.8%

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.50 million, a P/E ratio of 115.61 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Genie Energy ( NYSE:GNE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Insider Activity at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $51,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,586.80. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Genie Energy Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

