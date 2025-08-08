Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GABC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 34.7% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 490,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,392,000 after buying an additional 126,236 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 35.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after buying an additional 112,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in German American Bancorp by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,199 shares during the period. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $38.20 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $91.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Wall Street Zen raised German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on German American Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Activity at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley acquired 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $33,471.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,263.40. The trade was a 16.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason M. Kelly sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $99,468.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,667.15. The trade was a 17.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,667 shares of company stock worth $145,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Stories

