Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 2.7%

ATMU opened at $38.61 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

