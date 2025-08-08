Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $420,000 Holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth $204,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LBRT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Liberty Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.15.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

