Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,739 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Semtech were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Semtech by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 58.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Semtech by 16.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $51.50 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,708.08. The trade was a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,530.24. This represents a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

