Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $459,000 Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cimpress by 55.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,466 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,381,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CMPR. Wall Street Zen raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cimpress from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on Cimpress and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $102.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.99). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $869.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

