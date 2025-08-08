Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $546,000 Stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 70,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,272,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $5.35 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 21.49%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

