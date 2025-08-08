Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Organogenesis worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Organogenesis by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Organogenesis news, insider Lori Freedman acquired 9,022 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $26,975.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 846,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,912.41. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 252,264 shares of company stock worth $725,732. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.36 million, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.76. Organogenesis has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

