Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $549,000 Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,365 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LPG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 449,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,569 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 70,046 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 248,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sparta 24 Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.34). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $84.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Dorian LPG’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.9%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on LPG. Wall Street Zen raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.