Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2,070.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 217,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 207,761 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 0.6%

CSTL opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $570.05 million, a P/E ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $35.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

