Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 173.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vestis were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vestis by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vestis by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,095,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 980,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vestis by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,003,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 1,928,687 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 196.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,842,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,691,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Vestis from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 314,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $1,895,771.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 18,803,899 shares in the company, valued at $113,387,510.97. This represents a 1.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 800,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,777,432. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vestis Trading Down 8.1%

VSTS opened at $5.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.28 million, a PE ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 0.96. Vestis Corporation has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. Vestis had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

