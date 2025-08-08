Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 1,488 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 200.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. CLSA reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $145.00 target price on BWX Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.37.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $179.34 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $189.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.70 and a 200 day moving average of $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.73.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

