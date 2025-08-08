Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,117 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Amalgamated Financial worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4,136.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.0%

AMAL stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $828.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMAL

About Amalgamated Financial

(Free Report)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.