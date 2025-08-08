Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 2,550 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 807.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $16.38 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $939.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.25.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

