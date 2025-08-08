Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 631 Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 2,702.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 275,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Laureate Education by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,663,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after buying an additional 263,418 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 144.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after buying an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 250,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 197,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $14.30 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

