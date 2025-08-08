Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 65 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.99. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $194.36 and a one year high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.43.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

