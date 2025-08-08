Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 8,989 Shares of Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Novagold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,452 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Novagold Resources were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novagold Resources by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,754,870 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after buying an additional 169,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Novagold Resources by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 415,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novagold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,144 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Novagold Resources by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Novagold Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,942 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novagold Resources Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 76.72 and a quick ratio of 76.72. Novagold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Novagold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novagold Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novagold Resources

In related news, Director Hume D. Kyle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,626.80. The trade was a 80.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Novagold Resources Profile

(Free Report)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Further Reading

