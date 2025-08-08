Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 91,570 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 539.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,570 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Xerox worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Xerox by 331.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xerox by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xerox Price Performance

XRX opened at $4.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.71). Xerox had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.87%.

Insider Transactions at Xerox

In other Xerox news, Director A. Scott Letier bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $116,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 58,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,986.80. This represents a 100.74% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365.96. This trade represents a 167.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 117,079 shares of company stock worth $502,045 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

